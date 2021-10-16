TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TOMORROW: 5th ANNUAL CULTURE FEST

CULTURE FEST

Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

  International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

 

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community and the surrounding communities.

Hey Red Raider! Want to experience an event where you can hear, taste, see and feel the cultural diversity of TTU? Join the Office of International Affairs for CULTURE FEST!

Culture Fest celebrates cultural diversity within Texas Tech University through the participation of international student-led organizations.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/2021-culture-fest.php 
