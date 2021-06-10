TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dell Virtual Educational Event on October 6, 2 pm - 4 pm (CDT)

In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division welcomes Dell for their fall educational event and product roadmap, including a briefing on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective. 

Topics will include: 

  • Dell Roadmap & Updates
  • Product Highlights
  • Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective
  • Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers

 

Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert. 

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 6

Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CDT)

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/6/2021

Location:
Presentations will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the Zoom meeting invitation.

