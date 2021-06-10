In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division welcomes Dell for their fall educational event and product roadmap, including a briefing on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective. Topics will include: Dell Roadmap & Updates

Product Highlights

Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective

Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert. Event Details Date: Wednesday, October 6 Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CDT) Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation. Posted:

9/23/2021



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/6/2021



Location:

Presentations will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the Zoom meeting invitation.



