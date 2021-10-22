TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fall Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club begins Nov. 1

Please join us for Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin's novel, The City We Became." Come virtually discuss this landmark work with us.

Session 1:

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Session 2:

7-8:30 p.m.  Nov. 8

Session 3:

7-8:30 p.m.  Nov. 15

Participants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session.

Sponsored by the University Libraries.
