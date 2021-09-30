Does your organization/group need funds for travel/conference expenses, research projects, equipment, etc.?

Then Texas Tech University System Social Fundraising can help you! All students, alumni, faculty, and staff can raise funds through TTUS Social Fundraising at no charge!





Applications for the Giving Tuesday cohort are due October 20th.

You can apply for a passion project here: go.give2tech.com/passionprojects





For more information please contact Macy Sharp, Multimedia Specialist for Annual Giving, at Macy.Sharp@ttu.edu, (806) 834-0374 or at mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu.



