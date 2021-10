Link for in-person registration: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/7116719

Link for virtual registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrcuuvqj4iHtJkIb6IKo5wvYrdHbGlJLuV





Karen Blair, Ph.D., director and assistant professor of psychology, Trent Social Relations, Attitudes, and Diversity Lab, Trent University and Rhea Ashley Hoskins, Ph.D., interdisciplinary feminist sociologist, Queen University will present an educational session on femmephobia across a number of identity categories. Dr. Blair & Dr. Hoskins are leading scholars in femmephobia.