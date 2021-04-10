Come join the Learning Center as a tutor!

If you want an amazing and flexible job on campus, then the LC is perfect. Use your skills to help other students in courses, while bolstering your own content knowledge...and get PAID for it!

· Must be an Undergraduate Student



· Must have a strong academic record (3.5 GPA or higher) and be able to work on campus



· Must be personable, knowledgeable, and have a strong passion for helping others

· Preferred Requirements: Work Study Eligible





If interested please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/EmploymentOpportunities.php





