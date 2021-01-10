TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Continuing Student Scholarship Application Live NOW for 2022/2023!!

Now is the time to apply for Fall 2022 –Spring 2023 scholarships.  Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and complete your application. 

  • February 1, 2022 is the deadline
  • The application is compatible with Chrome or Firefox
Posted:
10/1/2021

Originator:
Samantha Berumen

Email:
Samantha.Berumen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


