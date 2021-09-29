This is a 4-week online research study. You will be required to complete a study survey before and after the study and record your diet intake once a week for 4 weeks. Some participants will receive cooking video demonstrations for diabetes friendly recipes.

All you need is a good internet connection and access to a kitchen. You will receive a total of $60 if you participate! Your participation in this study will be completely confidential and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Shin Shan Cho, Graduate Research Assistant, at eculinarymed.ttu@gmail.com or by phone on 415-695-4586 and Dr Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-535-2492.

This study has been approved by TTU Institutional Review Board.

Thank You!