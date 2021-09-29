INTERNATIONAL WEEK 2021 OCT. 10 - OCT. 16

The Office of International Affairs is delighted to present International Week 2021 beginning Sunday, October 10 through Saturday, October 16. We are thrilled to continue the tradition of Culture Fest, our OIA Open House, and other aspects that make this a special week across our international community and the university at large. We hope you will join us to celebrate some of the many cultures that make up our campus, to learn more about the opportunities for greater global literacy, and to participate in as many of the celebrations as might fit your schedule.

INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARS Q&A Guided Tour

Sunday, October 10 ~ TTU Int’l Scholars & their families

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Anderson Room

National Ranching Heritage Center

The Office of International Affairs will host an event with International Scholars to inform them of our services, answer any questions, and explore ways OIA can better serve them during their time on campus and in Lubbock.

This event will be held at the National Ranching Heritage Center. International Scholars and their families will have the change to tour the outdoor historical park.

OIA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PLAYLIST SUBMISSION

Monday, October 11 ~ TTU Community

The Texas Tech Community has the opportunity to submit up to 10 of their favorite international music pieces with the performing artist to the Office of International Affairs

Submit your request through Oct. 16th to Elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu or at https://forms.gle/4hDawGvDYnYjJL7x6.

OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OPEN HOUSE

Tuesday, October 12 ~ TTU Faculty & Staff

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

All faculty and staff are invited to attend Office of International Affairs Annual Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center (ICC)

Enjoy international cuisine from local restaurants and tour the art exhibit featured in the galleries of the ICC.

THINK GLOBAL. THINK TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech Center in Sevilla | Texas Tech – Costa Rica |TTU K-12 Online Learning

Discussion and Followed by Reception for Photography Exhibition

Wednesday, October 13 ~ TTU & Surrounding Communities

3:30 p.m. & also available virtually

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Bring your questions and ideas to the leadership of Texas Tech Center Sevilla, Texas Tech Costa Rica, & K-12 Online Learning to learn about the sites and study abroad possibilities.

STUDY ABROAD AT THE SUB

Wednesday, October 13 ~ TTU Students

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Student Union Building Free Speech Area

Meet Study Abroad at the SUB to learn how to start your study abroad journey and to win a swag bag.

Find more information about studying abroad at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/index.php.

POLYNESIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCING

Thursday, October 14 ~ TTU Community & Surrounding Communities

6:00 p.m.

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Joins us for a fun evening of worldwide dancing in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. The dancing will feature an instructor who will give a brief history of the dance and teach the steps to the participants.

This event is FREE and open to the Texas Tech Community and their families.

STUDY ABROAD 101

Thursday, October 14 ~ TTU Students

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Virtual Session

Interested in study abroad but not sure where to begin? Attend this virtual session to get started on the right track. A study abroad counselor will describe how to find the right program, begin the application, scholarships, funding and more.

Register for the online session at this link, https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcOCpqjkqH9yzVRnJH3dHkBEzQsOxPoZr.

OIA INTERNATIONAL COOKBOOK

Friday, October 15 ~ TTU Community

We invite Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff to submit an International Recipe.

We are hoping that you might share an international recipe that you have cooked. It can be anything from a starter to a main dish or a dessert.

Please send your recipe with references, if retrieving from a website, and a photo of the finished recipe at https://forms.gle/2Rv59o1xSAs81anWA.

Recipes will be made available after October 16.

CULTURE FEST

Saturday, October 16 ~ Free & Open to the Texas Tech & Surrounding Communities

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Culture Fest 2021 celebrates the diverse multicultural heritage of international student organizations at Texas Tech. The festival events include international music & dance, art projects, food, and family-friendly cultural activities. Culture Fest will be held outdoors at the International Cultural Center.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Click this link for more information, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/2021-culture-fest.php.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php.