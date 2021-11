A new instruction lab is in the works in the Library’s basement, and there may be excessive noise, particularly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., during construction. Seating will be unavailable on the north side of the basement as well.

Students can find alternative study areas throughout the building, including quiet study in Stacks levels 1-5, and non-quiet study areas on the Ground Floor, second-floor Dynamic Media Services and the Mezzanine.