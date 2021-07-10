Are you a Native American, First Nations, or Indigenous student? Do you represent an organization which serves Indigenous students? Join the Native American & Indigenous People's Heritage Month Committee, meeting every Thursday from 5pm-6pm in the Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) office in Doak Hall 120. We will be planning a month full of events recognizing and celebrating various Native cultures and bringing education on the histories and experiences of Indigenous peoples. All are welcome to participate in this committee.





If you would prefer to attend virtually, please email Gil.Caley@ttu.edu for the Microsoft Teams invitation.





STUDENT INTERSECTIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Our Mission

The mission of the Council is to support, educate, and empower the diverse community at and around Texas Tech University and to provide a platform for people who are marginalized. The Council seeks to create an ongoing, intercultural dialogue through developing meaningful relationships on- and off-campus and providing education on cultural difference and identity.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TTUSILC or email us at silc@ttu.edu for other leadership opportunities and education and events on culture, heritage, diversity, and inclusion.







