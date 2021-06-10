Join us on October 6th at 6:30pm at the SUB Escondido Theatre for the Hispanic/Latinx Lecture Series featuring guest speaker Dr. Lisa Ramírez, she is the current Director of the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) at the United States Department of Agriculture. She recently served as the Chief Innovation Officer for Lubbock ISD.

The daughter of migrant workers and a former migrant worker herself, Dr. Ramírez left the fields to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. She financed portions of her college education through the GI Bill and began her career as an educator in 1992, first as a middle and high school teacher in English, and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) in Texas, then serving as Assistant Principal and Principal. In 2004, Dr. Ramírez took on the challenge of opening the Lubbock Independent School District’s first charter campus, the Ramírez Charter School.

Dr. Ramírez received her B.A., M.Ed., and Ed.D. degrees from Texas Tech University.

This event is a free and open to the Lubbock and TTU Community.