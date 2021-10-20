2021 marks the 18th year of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (sponsored by The National Cybersecurity Awareness Alliance), and the 17th year that TTU has participated with campus events and education. Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting institutional and personal data and information resources online. Common sense, accountability, and responsibility are the cornerstones of cybersecurity. We are all responsible for practicing and promoting cybersecurity.





