The University of Oregon School of Architecture and Environment's will host a Virtual Information Session for interested students to learn more about our graduate programs in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, and historic preservation.

The info session will be on Monday, October 11th from 11:00am - 12:00pm.

Register at Hire Red Raiders Today

If you have any questions about this session, you may email Jessica Wu at jwu21@uoregon.edu.