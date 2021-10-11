



OIA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PLAYLIST SUBMISSION

Monday, October 11, 2021

International Cultural Center

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community.

The Texas Tech Community has the opportunity to submit up to 10 of their favorite international music pieces with the performing artist to the Office of International Affairs

Submit your request through Oct. 16th to Elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu or at https://forms.gle/4hDawGvDYnYjJL7x6.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php