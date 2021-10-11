OIA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PLAYLIST SUBMISSION
Monday, October 11, 2021
International Cultural Center
This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community.
The Texas Tech Community has the opportunity to submit up to 10 of their favorite international music pieces with the performing artist to the Office of International Affairs
Submit your request through Oct. 16th to Elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu or at https://forms.gle/4hDawGvDYnYjJL7x6.
For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php