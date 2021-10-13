TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Think Global. Think Texas. Sevilla| Costa Rica | K-12 | Discussion & Reception

Think Global. Think Texas: Sevilla, Costa Rica & K-12 Distance Learning

Discussion & Reception for Exhibition

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 

3:30 p.m. & virtual discussion available 

  International Cultural Center

 

This event is FREE and open to the Texas Tech community and to the Public.

 

Bring your questions and ideas to the leadership of Texas Tech Center in Sevilla, Texas Tech Costa Rica, and K-12 Distance Learning to learn about the sites and study abroad possibilities. 

This discussion will be followed by a reception and an opportunity to see the new OIA exhibit, Think Global. Think Texas Tech showcasing the Costa Rica, Sevilla, and K-12 Education programs and the opportunities they provide. 

Find additional information for each program: TTU Center – Sevilla | TTU – Costa Rica | TTU K-12 Distance Learning

For additional information visit, 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php
10/6/2021

Elizabeth Espino

elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2021

International Cultural Center


