Free SBIR/STTR Proposal Workshop

When: October 25th, 2021

Where: Virtual Workshop via zoom, link will be shared after registration is received.

The SBIR/STTR programs often referred to as "America's Largest Seed Fund, " can serve as alternate venues for university faculty research. Various models have emerged for the university researcher to spin off a business or to collaborate with an existing business and then subcontract part of the work back to the university.

The federal SBIR/STTR programs provide funds for early-stage research and development at small U.S. businesses. For those looking to commercialize innovation, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) grants are important options to consider. University researchers across the country have found these to be significant sources of funding.

This workshop is for startups and small technology-oriented companies, entrepreneurs, and university research faculty that are engaging in innovation, research & development with the goal of commercialization.

