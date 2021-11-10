Phi Beta Kappa presents a PANEL DISCUSSION: The Constitutionality of Texas’ New Abortion Bill and KEYNOTE: The Second Amendment at the Crossroads

PANEL DISCUSSION: The Constitutionality of Texas’ New Abortion Bill (SB8)

About: Senate Bill 8, colloquially known as Texas’s new abortion bill, bans abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court chose not to block this law, which allows private citizens to enforce the law through private civil suits.

Panelists: Professor Adam Winkler (UCLA), Professor Rick Rosen (TTU), and Professor Kimberley Harris (TTU)

Date and Location: Wednesday, Oct 13th, 4pm, Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97699495395

KEYNOTE: The Second Amendment at the Crossroads

About: The right to bear arms is at a crossroads. Since the Newtown massacre in 2012, the gun safety reform movement has been reinvigorated and now even outspends the NRA in some elections. The Biden administration is determined to enact meaningful reforms, yet a Supreme Court with three new justices is likely to expand Second Amendment protections. Professor Winkler will examine this battle.

Speaker: Professor Adam Winkler (UCLA)

Date and Location: Thursday, Oct 14th, 4pm, Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99534992187