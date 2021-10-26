TOMORROW: Faculty and Staff, Do you need an updated headshot?

Do you need a professional studio portrait for your website, LinkedIn profile or for an upcoming conference? The Office of Communications & Marketing can help! Who: Faculty and Staff What: Professional studio portraits When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Where: Student Union Building, Lubbock Room (124) No prior registration required. Simply show up on October 26 between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. If you cannot attend this offering, another photo session is planned for the spring semester. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/25/2021



Allison Hirth



allison.hirth@ttu.edu



Marketing and Communications



Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2021



Location: SUB Lubbock Room (124)



Departmental

