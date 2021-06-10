TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn How to Sell on Social Media

Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you how to grow your business on social media.

By the end of the training, you will know:
• How to optimize your social media presence for sales
• The one strategy you need to convert followers now
• How to increase conversion rates

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Online via Zoom


REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15544

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.
Posted:
10/6/2021

Originator:
Huey Lee

Email:
huey.lee@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Categories