Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you how to grow your business on social media.

By the end of the training, you will know:

• How to optimize your social media presence for sales

• The one strategy you need to convert followers now

• How to increase conversion rates

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Online via Zoom



REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15544

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.







