Whether you are looking for an internship, part-time or full-time position, you will find numerous opportunities at the All Majors Job Fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your major. Attend this to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather valuable knowledge about the recruiting companies.

Date: Wednesday, October 20th

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: CareerEco

Attire: Business Ready Attire Encouraged

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in CareerEco.

If you have any questions, please email Carol Trigg or call us at (806)742-2210.