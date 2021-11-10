The First-Gen Champions Institute brings together individuals that are committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and success for first-generation students.

The Institute will allow First-Gen champions to share in a discussion on what it truly means to champion First-Gen success and how to put those ideas into practice. This event takes place on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 9am-3:30pm. Sessions should include topics grounded in research and theory, story-telling and experiences, facilitated discussions, and/or moderated panels. ?





We are seeking both virtual and in-person sessions lead by staff, faculty, and/or graduate students from:

K-12, College-Access programs,

2-year and 4-year Institutions, and/or

community organizations

that support current and potential First-Generation College Students on their educational and career pathways.