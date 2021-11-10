TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Still Accepting Proposals for First-Gen Champions Institute –Submit Now


The First-Gen Champions Institute brings together individuals that are committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and success for first-generation students.  


The Institute will allow First-Gen champions to share in a discussion on what it truly means to champion First-Gen success and how to put those ideas into practice. This event takes place on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 9am-3:30pm. Sessions should include topics grounded in research and theory, story-telling and experiences, facilitated discussions, and/or moderated panels. ? 


We are seeking both virtual and in-person sessions lead by staff, faculty, and/or graduate students from: 

  • K-12, College-Access programs,
  • 2-year and 4-year Institutions, and/or  
  • community organizations  

that support current and potential First-Generation College Students on their educational and career pathways. 


Preferred deadline to submit proposal: October 10, 2021  
Submit a session proposal here: https://tinyurl.com/CIproposal2021  

 
Questions? Please contact Jon.Crider@ttu.edu or Brandon1.Cruz@ttu.edu for assistance. 
Posted:
10/11/2021

Originator:
Laura Flores

Email:
Laura.Flores@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Programs


