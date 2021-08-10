Looking for a great job working with students and the arts?

J. T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) at Texas Tech University is seeking an Academic Administrative Coordinator for Student Success. We provide a supportive visual and performing arts education to a community of arts-obsessed undergraduate and graduate students—including DMA and PhD candidates who go on to become opera singers, gallery owners, independent filmmakers, arts educators, Broadway performers, world-renowned designers, and more. You can make a difference in the lives of tomorrow’s performers, artists, and educators, through this position. If interested, please check out the positions at TTU Careers



Posted:

10/8/2021



Originator:

Lyn Jackson



Email:

Lyn.Jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





Categories

Academic

Departmental

