DECEMBER BOOK CLUB: THE COZY LIFE

When

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1ST, 2-3PM

Where

Zoom

Join us for December book club where we'll discuss The Cozy Life: Rediscover the Joy of the Simple Things Through the Danish Concept of Hygge by Pia Edberg. This is the perfect short, easy read for Thanksgiving Break!



In today’s world, we’re constantly rushing from one thing to the next and are struggling with information overload. We’re more disconnected from ourselves and our loved ones than ever before. Rediscover the joy of the simple things through the Danish concept of Hygge in The Cozy Life. This book will inspire you to slow down and enjoy life’s cozy moments!

https://www.amazon.com/Cozy-Life-Rediscover-Through-Concept-ebook/dp/B01DV619C2

Email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu to register!