Presenter: Diane Doberneck, Ph.D.

Director for Faculty and Professional Development

Office of Public Engagement and Scholarship

Michigan State University Sponsored by the Office of University Outreach and Engagement in collaboration with the Office of the Provost and the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC)

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 11:30 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. Lunch Provided

TTU Faculty, staff, and graduate students interested in integrating community engagement into their teaching, research and scholarship are invited to attend a special workshop presentation by Dr. Diane Doberneck, a foremost expert on community engaged scholarship. The workshop will focus on ways of conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and publishing community-engaged scholarship with examples from within and across disciplines. Discussion topics include: Situating engaged scholarship in the broader scholarly context

Differentiating between engaged scholarship and conventional research

Developing different types of publishable manuscripts

To register, visit https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/ , log-in with your e-raider, and click on the workshop title under "All Events." For more information, contact the Office of University Outreach and Engagement at universityoutreach@ttu.edu Posted:

Lindsay Rigney



Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu



University Outreach and Engagement



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:50 PM

Event Date: 11/2/2021



Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 151



