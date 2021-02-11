Presenter:
Diane Doberneck, Ph.D.
Director for Faculty and Professional Development
Office of Public Engagement and Scholarship
Michigan State University
Sponsored by the Office of University Outreach and Engagement in collaboration with the Office of the Provost and the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC)
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
11:30 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.
Lunch Provided
TTU Faculty, staff, and graduate students interested in integrating community engagement into their teaching, research and scholarship are invited to attend a special workshop presentation by Dr. Diane Doberneck, a foremost expert on community engaged scholarship. The workshop will focus on ways of conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and publishing community-engaged scholarship with examples from within and across disciplines. Discussion topics include:
- Situating engaged scholarship in the broader scholarly context
- Differentiating between engaged scholarship and conventional research
- Developing different types of publishable manuscripts
- Finding appropriate venues for publishing