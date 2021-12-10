TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hiring Student Assistant Now - TTU National Wind Institute (NWI)

Student Assistants in this position will be:

  • The smile greeting office visitors or answering telephone requests.
  • The organized individual supporting the NWI staff by completing clerical/office responsibilities as assigned.
  • The mature and responsible individual remaining professional under pressure or working on multiple projects.
  • The communicator with excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • The creative talent assisting with the creation/design of flyers, brochures, letters, etc.
  • The team player who is prompt, dependable and accurate in the completion of their assignments.
  • The individual with office experience or with no experience but is ready to learn skills which will last a lifetime.

Hours:                                  10.0 to 15.0 hours per week -Students applying

Hourly Rate:                         $8.25/hour to $9.00/hour

Primary Contact:                  Sheralyn Mathison

Primary Contact's Email:     sheralyn.mathison@ttu.edu

Work Location:                     National Wind Institute, 1009 Canton Ave., Lubbock, TX  79409

Position Ends:      August 31, 2021.

  

For additional information, go to:   ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/cmx_content.aspx?cpid=9

and look for Job ID:  4738
Posted:
10/12/2021

Originator:
Marie Hanza

Email:
Marie.Hanza@ttu.edu

Department:
National Wind Institute


