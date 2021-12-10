Student Assistants in this position will be:
- The smile greeting office visitors or answering telephone requests.
- The organized individual supporting the NWI staff by completing clerical/office responsibilities as assigned.
- The mature and responsible individual remaining professional under pressure or working on multiple projects.
- The communicator with excellent verbal and written communications skills.
- The creative talent assisting with the creation/design of flyers, brochures, letters, etc.
- The team player who is prompt, dependable and accurate in the completion of their assignments.
- The individual with office experience or with no experience but is ready to learn skills which will last a lifetime.
Hours: 10.0 to 15.0 hours per week -Students applying
Hourly Rate: $8.25/hour to $9.00/hour
Primary Contact: Sheralyn Mathison
Primary Contact's Email: sheralyn.mathison@ttu.edu
Work Location: National Wind Institute, 1009 Canton Ave., Lubbock, TX 79409
Position Ends: August 31, 2021.
For additional information, go to: ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/cmx_content.aspx?cpid=9
and look for Job ID: 4738