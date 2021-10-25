The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), a multidisciplinary center at Texas Tech University (TTU), seeks a non-tenure-track faculty member with expertise in functional genomics and NextGen sequencing technology to join a dynamic interdisciplinary program at TTU. This position was created to fill a need in the fast-paced Genomics Core in the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics. We are seeking an outstanding candidate with recognized proficiency in genomics to complement existing expertise in this area and enhance the University’s research priorities in the crosscutting arenas of genomics, functional genomics, and bioinformatics.

If interested, please check out the position at TTU Careers.