African American photographer Alayna Pernell's exhibition Our Mothers' Gardens utilizes archived photographs of Black women and the language of vernacular images to bring light to the loss of identity throughout Black history and the negative impact it continues to have.

The SRO Photo Gallery, located in the sub-basement of Texas Tech's Art building, will be hosting the solo show by Pernell through October 31st. Visit our website for more information about the exhibition here!

Weekend gallery hours are: Saturdays: 10 AM - 5 PM Sundays: Noon - 4 PM

Always FREE and open to the public! Posted:

10/19/2021



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Arts & Entertainment