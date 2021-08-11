TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Laptops available for checkout in Library

Laptops can be checked out at the Library’s East Service Desk with a valid Texas Tech ID for in-house use for up to four hours.


11/8/2021

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


