The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified Sophomore students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves. Classes are conducted on campus and 2-2.5 year scholarships are available. We also have a $5,000 bonus if you attend summer camp in the summer of 2022. You must be a Sophomore in Spring of 2022 going into a Junior on Fall 2022. Upon graduation, you will become an Army Commissioned Officer. To qualify for scholarships, you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the University.





For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu Sophomores can enroll in the classes with no commitment. Class number 2202 for sophomores.

Mayela Ramirez



Mayela.Ramirez@ttu.edu



Military Science



Weeks Hall, Second Floor



