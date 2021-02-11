FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring Matt Ridley – November 2

How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom

The Free Market Institute will host Matt Ridley, best-selling author and member of the Science and Technology Select Committee for the UK House of Lords, to deliver a public lecture on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The lecture will take place in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom (2521 17th St, Lubbock, TX 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus.

Matt Ridley will also be available for a book-signing at 4:45 PM prior to the public lecture. His book, How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom will be available for purchase beginning at 4:30 PM.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.



About the Program

Innovation is the main event of the modern age, the reason we experience both dramatic improvements in our living standards and unsettling changes in our society. Innovation will shape the twenty-first century. Yet innovation remains a mysterious process, poorly understood by policy makers and businessmen alike.

Dr. Ridley argues that we need to see innovation as an incremental, bottom-up, fortuitous process that happens as a direct result of the human habit of exchange, rather than an orderly, top-down process developing according to a plan. Innovation is crucially different from invention, because it is the turning of inventions into things of practical and affordable use to people.

Innovation speeds up in some sectors and slows down in others. It is always a collective, collaborative phenomenon, involving trial and error, not a matter of lonely genius. It happens mainly in just a few parts of the world at any one time. It still cannot be modeled properly by economists, but it can easily be discouraged by politicians. Far from there being too much innovation, we may be on the brink of an innovation famine.





For more information about this program, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or 806.742.7138.