Due to the growing needs of the Texas Tech community, we will expand functionality in Banner by deploying Multi-Entity Processing (MEP) to all areas of Banner Student, Banner Financial Aid, and Banner Student Billing. The functionality provides each institution (TTU, TTUHSC Lubbock, TTUHSC El Paso) more room for growth, and more control over their own needs within Banner. This MEP change will only affect the student areas of Banner, no action is needed on your part at this time.





Over the last couple of years, the appropriate administrative departments across Texas Tech worked together to verify and validate this change, and the implementation will take several days. We recognize there is not a good time for Banner to be unavailable, so the team considered all the critical institutional activities to find the least disruptive time to make the change. We chose December 27-30, 2021 for the extended maintenance period. Additional details will be distributed as we get closer to December.





For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



