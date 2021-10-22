The study will consist of taking fish oil (omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid) or safflower oil (placebo) supplements for 14-weeks. Following an 8-week supplementation period, participants will undergo 6-weeks of virtual exercise or flexibility (control) training. Lastly, exercise training will cease, and participants will be asked to consume either 8 oz of fish or control diet for the last 2 weeks of the study.

The purpose of this research is to understand whether fish oil (omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids) supplementation versus control (randomized placebo) improves the metabolic benefits of 6 weeks of exercise and beneficially alters gut function in overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. We also seek to understand if fish oil supplementation versus placebo control (no supplementation) may reduce the negative metabolic effects of exercise detraining.

Body composition (fat and muscle mass), blood analyses for markers of metabolism, energy utilization, and changes in intestinal bacteria present in stool (gut microbiome) will be measured.

To qualify, you cannot have/be:

· a diagnosed metabolic disease (such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease) or cancer

· taking blood pressure or lipid lowering drugs

· received antibiotic treatment within the previous 6 months

· pregnant/lactating or menopausal

· currently participating in an exercise routine

· allergies or a dislike for consuming fish

Those finishing the study will be compensated $300 for their time. The study will be conducted at the TTUHSC Endocrinology and Diabetes Center.

If interested, please send your contact information to:

Kembra Albracht-Schulte, a researcher in the TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences

email: kembra.albracht@ttu.edu, phone: 806-240-0801

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.