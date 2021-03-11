The 5th annual Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit will take place March 4 - 6, 2022. The Summit brings together individuals who are committed to inclusion, access, and equity within higher education and beyond. The Summit also aims to celebrate the strides our communities have made and recognize the work that lies ahead. All LGBTQIA and allied community members who want to learn more about allyship, advocacy, and social justice are encouraged to attend.





We invite students, higher education faculty and staff, working professionals, activists, and community members to present work related to this year's theme, “See the Rainbowed Skies Above.”