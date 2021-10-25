Dear Faculty and Graduate Students at Texas Tech University,

We are reaching out to you to get some insight about your experiences regarding authorship on projects at TTU. The survey presents short questions that ask for your perception of your experiences as a researcher at TTU regarding the determination of things such as authorship order on projects as well as whether or not someone has earned authorship on a project. We hope that you will participate in a short survey (avg. completion time of approximately 10 minutes).

There are no specific eligibility criteria to qualify to participate in this study other than being a faculty member at TTU. All results will be summarized in the aggregate and no individual responses will be reported.

Please click the appropriate link below if you are interested in taking the survey; NOTE that there are different links for Graduate Students and Faculty (IRB Study # 2021-249).





GRADUATE STUDENT SURVEY: http://uncc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6yFd2YTrsd3vMdo





FACULTY SURVEY: http://uncc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0CVXjGVyLaHgeOi





Thank you for considering this request,

William Gardner

Professor of Management

Email: william.gardner@ttu.edu





George Banks

Professor of Management

UNC Charlotte

Email: gbanks3@uncc.edu









This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.