Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of hector carmona-miranda’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. carmona-miranda’s this ain’t just about that mouse’s hands lecture will focus on elements inspired by mass culture elements used within carmona-miranda’s work, and its’ relation to censorship in the art world particularly in the context of the School of Art.

As a graduate student, carmona-miranda has been accepted in three juried exhibitions, two national (metal complexions, 2020 in Houston, TX and ART NOW America, 2021, in Johnson City, TN) and one international (International Art & Design Competition 2020, in Florence Italy) where carmona-miranda was awarded the third place in the non-professional category.

carmona-miranda was born in Mexico City and is currently an MFA student with a specialization in jewelry design and metalsmithing. carmona-miranda received a bachelor’s of art with a focus in photography from the University of Texas at Austin, and an associate’s degree of applied science in jewelry from Austin Community College.

The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.