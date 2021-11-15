Ann Coulter is a 13-time author, columnist, and conservative icon. First coming to prominence in the 1990's for her work in the Paula Jones - Bill Clinton case, she has been published in USA Today, The Washington Posr, and the New York Times. The Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech are proud to host Ann Coulter on Monday, November 15th at 7pm in the SUB Ballroom. Tickets will be completely free. Please RSVP using the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ann-coulter-lubbock-1115-tickets-169857294741

10/25/2021



McKenzie Gardner



McKenzie.Gardner@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2021



SUB Ballroom



Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

