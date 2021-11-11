TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Coloring with Career: Vision Boards
Join the University Career Center in our vision board workshop! Use your creativity to design your vision for the upcoming year. A vision board is a tool used to help clarify, concentrate and conserve focus on what truly matters to you.

This event is for any TTU students & alumni who want to explore their visions for the new year!

Event Details

**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session.**

Our office will be providing the materials need to create a vision board By Hand; however you are welcome to bring your own Digital Materials if you prefer. You are also encouraged to bring your own printed images and magaizes to use.

  • Digital Materials: Canva, Word, or PowerPoint; access to Google or Pinterest to search for images
  • By Hand: Blank piece of paper; magazines, printed images; scissors & glue or tape
Questions? Email monica.gomez@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/3/2021

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/11/2021

Location:
University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex)


