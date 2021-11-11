Join the University Career Center in our vision board workshop! Use your creativity to design your vision for the upcoming year. A vision board is a tool used to help clarify, concentrate and conserve focus on what truly matters to you.





This event is for any TTU students & alumni who want to explore their visions for the new year!





Event Details



**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session.**

Our office will be providing the materials need to create a vision board By Hand; however you are welcome to bring your own Digital Materials if you prefer. You are also encouraged to bring your own printed images and magaizes to use.