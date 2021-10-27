After collaboration with faculty from several areas on campus, the enterprise BioRender solution, managed by the TTU IT Division, is available at a reduced cost to faculty and staff ($220 per employee license, compared to $420 educational price). Please note, students may obtain a free educational license through the vendor. BioRender is an easy-to-use science illustration software tool for scientists. With a library of over 40,000 scientifically accurate icons and thousands of pre-made templates, BioRender enables all scientists to create beautiful and professional scientific figures in a matter of minutes. If you are interested in learning more or to obtain a free student license, please visit www.biorender.com to review the platform.

To request a license for this product, please submit a request form at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/biorender.php.

Should you experience any issues with BioRender, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.