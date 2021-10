OPA Coffee Breaks: Prepare So You Don’t Panic: Why Emergency Management Matters to You November 11th at 2:30pm TLPDC Room 150 Chris Miles and Meredith Imes Office of Emergency Management Have you ever heard, prepare for the worst and expect the best? No one wants the worst to happen, but if it does, being prepared can help manage the chaos. Join the TTU Office of Emergency Management as they visit about their role on campus and why it matters to you. Register Online at the TLPDC Posted:

10/27/2021



Originator:

Libby Spradlin



Email:

libby.spradlin@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/11/2021



Location:

TLPDC 150



