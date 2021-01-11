Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Mark Mathis, Monday November 1st in the Lanier Auditorium and via Zoom.





Mark Mathis will present "Texas Is Blowing It” at the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series. Mathis is President of Clear Energy Alliance, a company devoted to educating the public on the vital role energy plays in our daily lives.





Mathis is also the Producer/Director of two documentary films, spOILed and Fractured, and is the author of Feeding the Media Beast: An Easy Recipe for Great Publicity. His book is published in the U.S., China, Russia, Korea and India.





Mathis founded the energy education non-profit organization CARE, Citizens’ Alliance for Responsible Energy. In 2005 he testified before Congress on the dangers of environmental extremist groups.





Over the years, Mathis has been a featured speaker for such varied and distinguished organizations as the National Football League, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association, the Department of Justice, Saudi Research & Marketing, the Independent Petroleum Association of America and many others.





