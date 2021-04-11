Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Sara Drescher’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. Her lecture will discuss her incorporation of overlooked landscapes and objects with the use of watercolor within her work.. Drescher’s MFA lecture, Overlooked: Revaluing Objects and Landscapes with Watercolor, discusses her artwork which aims to disrupt traditional notions of landscape.

Sara Drescher earned her BFA degree in studio art with an area of specialization in painting and drawing from the University of North Texas School of Visual Arts. Sara’s current research involves questioning how we apply value systems in this current economy to the environment and to women.

She currently has a solo exhibit at the Museum of the Southwest titled, “Reclaiming the Casserole,” which will be up until October 31, 2021. This is her second solo exhibition at the Museum of the Southwest. Sara previously has had a solo show at the CASE Gallery in Ft. Morgan, CO, and a collaborative exhibit at Kamiposi Gallery in Midland, TX. Her work has been recognized in juried art shows many times, and she has participated several times as an artist in residence, most recently this summer at Elsewhere Studios in Paonia, CO.





The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.