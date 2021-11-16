Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Ian Breidenbach’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. Breidenbach invites you to “look inside the Ferryman's Chaos engine, discover the healing power of Apocalyptic Cinema, fill your plane of immanence with new concepts, and slough off your old subjectivity. Find out why you survived and who you are meant to be. All for the price of a warm dinner.”

Breidenbach is a third year MFA with a specialization in photography. “I am a proponent for the decentralization of the art world and believe that by working with rural communities, rather than antagonizing them or fleeing them for the coasts, creatives can change minds and influence society,” says Breidenbach.

Breidenbach is the founder and curator of The Neon Heater, an artist run space in Findlay, OH and runs a number of film clubs for artists around the world, and is a member of The Chess Club, a creative think-tank for deployment of strategic utopian ideas.





Click here to attend the Fall 2021 MFA Lectures via Zoom!

The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.