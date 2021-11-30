Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Hurieh Heravi’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. Heravi’s work investigates the complex relationships of a totalitarian and suppressive society. Heravi intends to reflect on the devastating, conflicting, and perplexing situations, or feelings that one experiences daily in a suppressive system based on her own lived experience.

Hurieh was born and raised in Tabriz, Iran, and received her bachelor’s degree from the School of Art & Architecture at Iran’s Yazd University. Her area of specialization is painting.





Click here to attend the Fall 2021 MFA Lectures via Zoom!

The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.