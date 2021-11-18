Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Jessica Lambert’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. Lambert’s Inquires of Athleticism, expresses her experiences as a former athlete in sports by breaking apart sporting equipment, recording the action, and decontextualizing acts of athleticism with her body as subject. Her work also highlights the relationships between bodies engaged in sports.

Originally from Columbia, Missouri, Lambert received a BFA from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Her specialization is in sculpture.





Click here to attend the Fall 2021 MFA Lectures via Zoom!

The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.