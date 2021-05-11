When: Nov 5, 2021 12:00 – 1:00 PM Central Time

Please join us for the next Feminist First Friday! In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Month and in collaboration with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, please join us welcoming Marisa Cummings, CEO/President of Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center. The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC) is a non-profit social and educational services organization committed to the holistic growth and development of American Indian women and their families. Founded in 1984, MIWRC provides a broad range of programs designed to educate and empower American Indian women and their families, and to inform and assist those who work providing services to the community.

Marisa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in American Studies from the University of Iowa and a certificate in American Indian/Native Studies and a minor in African American World Studies. She recently earned her Master’s in Tribal Administration and Governance from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Prior to accepting this appointment Marisa served as the Director of Native Student Services at the University of South Dakota. She has also served as the Chief of Tribal Operations for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa.

Marisa has worked in higher education for over 15 years and is dedicated to indigenous models of governance, education, food systems, ceremonies, and sovereignty. She studies and teaches knowledge rooted in matriarchy and advocates for dismantling systems of oppression that impact our Native communities, including resource extraction and personal violence.