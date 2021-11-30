Texas Tech University and the Residence Halls Association are keeping the tradition alive by displaying more than 25,000 red, white, and orange lights illuminating thirteen buildings on campus around Texas Tech Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key, and the Broadway entrance to campus. The 38-foot Christmas tree will be decorated west of the Texas Tech seal again this year.

The outdoor ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Circle . We will also air the Carol of Lights® celebration starting at 6:30pm for all to enjoy from any internet connection streamed on https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/ or on KTTZ in Lubbock. We hope you will join us in person or enjoy the ceremony online from far and wide on Tuesday, November 30, 2021!