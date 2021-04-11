In the Department of Transition & Engagement, we hire Red Raiders who love Texas Tech and are excited to welcome incoming students to their new home! We are on the search for the best student leaders TTU has to offer for three of our programs: Red Raider Orientation, Red Raider Camp, and Transfer Connection.

Benefits of working for our programs include:

Personal development and leadership skills

Texas Tech Apparel and Gear

Monetary Stipend

So…whatever your reason, we want you to come learn more! Attend an information session to learn about the positions and receive access to the application. This is an opportunity you do not want to miss out on! Visit our websites above for more details.