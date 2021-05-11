The Writing Centers of TTU in collaboration with TrUE are honored to present an abstract competition for students participating in the 2022 Undergraduate Research Conference.

Eligibility

· Applicants must present at the 2022 Undergraduate Research Conference.

· Before submitting to the abstract competition, applicants must have at least one writing consultation with the Undergraduate Writing Center to discuss the abstract.

· Only one abstract may be submitted per applicant; resubmitting is not permitted.

Click here to Submit

Prize: $150.00

Deadline for Submissions: February 3, 2022

Result Notification: The winner will be announced at the Undergraduate Research Conference Banquet Luncheon on March 30th, 2022.

If you have any additional questions, please contact us at writingcenter.undergrad@ttu.edu.

Click here to submit