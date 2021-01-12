TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Science Meets Popular Culture Series
As part of the Science Meets Pop Culture Series, join us for the discussion, “When Video Games (Make Us) Cry: Eudaimonia & Video Games” presented by Phillippe de V. Chauveau, Doctoral candidate in the College of Media and Communication.

Get an overview of video games and their capability to elicit deeper affective reactions, by providing a review of current research in video games and eudaimonia, as well as examining avenues for future research in the games industry focusing on meaningful experiences.

Register for the online Teams discussion.

Sponsored by the University Libraries.
11/11/2021

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 12/1/2021

Online

